Boil advisory lifted in Posey Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFIE) - The German Township Water District officials say the boil advisory issued on Wednesday has been lifted in Posey County.

As we reported Wednesday, a water main break that happened on Old Blairsville Road in Wadesville was the cause of the boil advisory.

North Posey school officials decided to close the schools early Wednesday due to the boil advisory around 11 a.m.

The boil advisory was lifted Saturday just before 9 a.m.

