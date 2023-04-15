Beautiful start to Saturday, but storms will arrive tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and breezy for Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We are still on alert for a few strong storms late Saturday evening, generally after 8pm. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up Saturday afternoon around 4pm. Lightning and heavy rain will be the early threats. If the line of storms holds together late, we may see some gusty or even damaging winds and hail. The cold front will sweep through by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to 60 on Sunday with lingering clouds and a few showers. Temps will perk back up again next week with highs near 80 by Wednesday.

