Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening

By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are under an alert day for the chance of severe storms this evening. Today our temperature peaked around 80° as severe thunderstorms threatened to move into western Kentucky during the afternoon.

The chance of severe thunderstorms storms will return across the tri-state this evening, leaving behind clouds and the chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon.

Tomorrow our temperature will take a big hit after a cold front passes overhead, meaning the highs will peak in the mid-50s. The temperature will then gradually climb each day until reaching 80° again on Thursday, along with a chance for storms that day as well.

