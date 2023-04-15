Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are under an alert day for the chance of severe storms this evening. Today our temperature peaked around 80° as severe thunderstorms threatened to move into western Kentucky during the afternoon.

The chance of severe thunderstorms storms will return across the tri-state this evening, leaving behind clouds and the chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon.

Tomorrow our temperature will take a big hit after a cold front passes overhead, meaning the highs will peak in the mid-50s. The temperature will then gradually climb each day until reaching 80° again on Thursday, along with a chance for storms that day as well.

