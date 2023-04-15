Aces Women’s Golf ready for MVC Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Looking to continue the momentum from this spring as well as its recent success at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, the University of Evansville women’s golf team is set to take on its league foes Sunday through Tuesday.

Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Ill. will host the tournament, which features single rounds on all three days. The first and second rounds begin at 9:30 a.m. with Tuesday’s final 18 holes set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Evansville has enjoyed great success in the last two MVC Championships. In 2021, the Purple Aces outdueled UNI in a sudden death playoff – in the snow – to take its first Valley crown. From there, the Aces played in their first NCAA Championship, traveling to the Columbus, Ohio Regional.

Last season, UE put forth another solid effort in the tournament. Mallory Russell tied for the 4th position while the team came home in fifth. The finish was the second-highest in program history behind only the championship squad in 2021.

In its most recent competition, UE earned a second-place finish at the Indiana State Invitational. Freshman Kate Petrova was the medalist as she shot an even 72 in the final round to defeat the competition by four strokes.

Allison Enchelmayer earned a top 10 finish at the event. Her tally of 76 in the final round helped her tie for 8th in the final finishing order. Mallory Russell was third on the team and and 15th in the individual standings with a 2-round score of 159.

