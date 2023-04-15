Aces Women’s Basketball adds three players on Signing Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has announced the signing of three student-athletes to the 2023 class.

These three additions include a pair of transfers with college experience in guards Alana Striverson and Yiesha Williams and an incoming freshman in guard Kiki Smith.

Coming to the Aces from nearby Wabash Valley College, Yiesha Williams played for one of the best junior college teams in the nation this past season. A native of Elkhart, Ind., Williams was one of two Warriors to start all 33 games for WVC this season. Williams averaged 10.5 points, five boards, and added three steals and two assists per contest for a WVC team that finished the season 31-2 and advanced the the NJCAA national quarterfinals.

“Yiesha brings a well-rounded game and winning experience to our program,” said Scherr-Wells. “She will be a force in our press and a difference-maker on the defensive end. Offensively, she fits our uptempo, attacking style of play. She will put pressure on the rim and get to the free throw line as well as create for her teammates.”

”I am excited to come to UE to learn new things, soak up all of the knowledge they give me and to give the program my all on and off the court,” said Williams on joining the Aces.

Joining her sister in the Aces backcourt, Alana Striverson brings collegiate experience after two seasons at Lindenwood University. The older sister of Evansville guard Kynidi Mason Striverson, Striverson averaged over six points per game in back-to-back seasons for the Lions, including last year in Lindenwood’s first season in NCAA DI competition. Last season, Striverson poured-in a career-best 24 points against Morehead State.

”Alana is a versatile guard and a competitor. She shoots it well and can score in a variety of ways,” said Scherr-Wells. “Having led her team to a high school state championship, I know she will bring that work ethic and winning mindset to our program. I am thrilled for her and Kynidi to have the chance to play together again. It’s really special to be able to play with your sister and I am excited to see the impact they will have together on our program!”

”I chose UE because I immediately felt at home there,” said Striverson. “I want to contribute to the culture that is being developed in the Women’s Basketball program. I love being closer to home, and loved that I could see myself at UE while touring campus! UE is everything I’m searching for and more, and the team and coaching staff made me feel incredibly welcome.”

Hailing from Topeka, Kan., Kiki Smith comes to Evansville after a decorated prep career. Playing for Topeka High Schoool and Missouri Phenom EYBL, Smith was named 6A All-State all four years of her high school career, including first-team honors three times. As both a junior and senior, Smith averaged more than 20 points per game, adding more than three assists and three steals, as well.

”Kiki is a playmaker. She can put the ball in the bucket and she is a fantastic facilitator,” said Scherr-Wells. “She is a strong guard that has the ability to get into the lane and finish through contact. She plays extremely hard and has been a part of winning teams in both high school and with MO Phenom.”

“I chose UE because I felt like it was the perfect fit for me and had everything to offer that I was looking for in a school,” said Smith. “I loved everything from the people, the campus, and the whole environment while on my visit! In terms of finding a team UE felt like home and I’m looking forward to helping the basketball program win!

