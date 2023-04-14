Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vazquez excelling in first professional season in Puerto Rico

d
d(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following a strong regular season in her first professional campaign, former University of Evansville volleyball star Alondra Vazquez has carried her team into the semifinals in the Puerto Rican League.

Vazquez averaged 20.67 points and 21 digs per match for her team - Atenienses de Manati.  Vazquez’ squad swept three matches from league powerhouse Criollas de Caguas and will be taking on Cangrejeras de Santurce in the semifinal round.

As a rookie, Vazquez got better as the season progressed and is playing her best volleyball when it matters the most.  Her efforts contributed greatly to the victories over Criollas de Caguas, who were the favorites in the league and are historically one of the top teams in Puerto Rico.

Over the course of the season, Vazquez ranked in the top ten in her league in points, kills, digs and good passes.  She is a challenger for the Rookie of the Year Award and has been one of the top performers since advancing to the next level.

The semifinals begin on Tuesday, April 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

UE softball looking to regain momentum after mid-season slump
UE softball looking to regain momentum after mid-season slump
Central (7-1) vs. Bosse (0-3) baseball highlights.
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Central vs. Bosse
SPHL Playoffs Game 1 Highlights: Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Thunderbolts
SPHL Playoffs Game 1 Highlights: Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Thunderbolts
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Craig Snow elevated to Aces men’s basketball Associate head coach