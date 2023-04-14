Vazquez excelling in first professional season in Puerto Rico

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following a strong regular season in her first professional campaign, former University of Evansville volleyball star Alondra Vazquez has carried her team into the semifinals in the Puerto Rican League.

Vazquez averaged 20.67 points and 21 digs per match for her team - Atenienses de Manati. Vazquez’ squad swept three matches from league powerhouse Criollas de Caguas and will be taking on Cangrejeras de Santurce in the semifinal round.

As a rookie, Vazquez got better as the season progressed and is playing her best volleyball when it matters the most. Her efforts contributed greatly to the victories over Criollas de Caguas, who were the favorites in the league and are historically one of the top teams in Puerto Rico.

Over the course of the season, Vazquez ranked in the top ten in her league in points, kills, digs and good passes. She is a challenger for the Rookie of the Year Award and has been one of the top performers since advancing to the next level.

The semifinals begin on Tuesday, April 18.

