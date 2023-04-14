Birthday Club
Update: Man arrested after hit and run with toddler

Junior Alik
Junior Alik(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after a hit and run last week on West Franklin Street, where a three-year-old was hurt.

43-year-old Junior Alik is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

[Previous: Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle]

Police say last Thursday, Alik hit a toddler with his car, then took off. They say the child was walking across the street with his family.

Police say the toddler was taken to the hospital. They say he had to have surgery to fix his nose, and jammed teeth were remove. Police say they were told he also had several cuts, including one from his lip to his nose that had to have stitches.

They say Alik was tracked down with the help of security video.

Police say he admitted to being the driver, and didn’t stop because he was afraid of losing his license.

Alik is being held in jail with no bond.

