UE softball looking to regain momentum after mid-season slump

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville softball team is now rolling again following a rough mid-season stretch.

UE started red hot to begin the 2023 season, opening with a 13-1 record. But the Purple Aces then entered a major slump by losing 15 of their next 17 games.

However, the Aces have started to turn things around, winning five of their last eight contests, including three in a row after a 2-0 shutout victory over Indiana State on Tuesday. Prior to that, UE snagged two out of three games in a series against Belmont and Southern Illinois, who both rank above the Purple Aces in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

This young team has 10 freshmen, several of who play major roles. Now all the pieces have been beginning to come together, ranging from great pitching, defense and timely hitting.

“At this point, they’re not freshmen anymore, right? They’ve had a lot of games under their belt,” UE softball head coach Mat Mundell said. “Yeah, they keep getting better, and I’m excited to see what they do for the rest of the season and the next few years. We can’t have a letdown. We just gotta keep building that momentum, but I think the confidence in knowing that they belong, should really carry over.”

“Coming in as a freshman is never easy, especially into a program where we lost a lot of really important seniors,” UE pitcher Megan Brenton said. “So they’ve just really stepped it up, and I’m just so proud of each and every one of them. The defense that we have behind us, I have all the faith in the world in them to make plays. So it’s just really nice to pitch with the whole pitching staff, and have that reassurance behind us.”

UE is now set to head south for a three-game series at Murray State starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.