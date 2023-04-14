Police: Couple arrested after children removed from filthy home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two children were removed from an Evansville home with unsafe living conditions, and two people were arrested for child neglect.

Thursday, police say they went to the home on Hartmetz Ave. because DCS had orders to remove the children.

They say they found 38-year-old Chauncy Suggs Hicks and 29-year-old Jessica Dennison, as well as the two children.

Police say the rooms were covered in trash, dirty clothing, rotting food, and bugs.

They say there was also drug paraphernalia on the floor, and several bottles filled with urine.

Police say the shower and sinks didn’t appear to be working, and buckets with dirty water were under them.

They say there was also large holes in the ceiling with insulation hanging out.

Police say Hicks and Dennison also had some warrants for failure to appear.

They are both in jail with no bond.

