Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Plea agreement reached for man accused of shooting 3 people, killing 1

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show an Evansville man has reached a plea agreement after three people were shot.

The records don’t show the terms of the agreement for Daniel Alvey, but he’s scheduled to be sentenced May 5.

Authorities originally thought Alvey was hired by Samuel Huggler to kill three people in December 2021.

All three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

The case against Huggler was dismissed last summer, and a mental evaluation was ordered for Alvey.

During Friday’s hearing, he was found competent to stand trial, but the change of plea was filed instead.

Daniel Alvey
Daniel Alvey(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Eddie Howard and Donald Adams
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Mail call for Honor Flight Veterans to close Saturday
Mail call for Honor Flight Veterans to close Saturday
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
Western Kentucky Parkway resurfacing work to begin Monday in Muhlenberg Co.
Western Kentucky Parkway resurfacing work to begin Monday in Muhlenberg Co.