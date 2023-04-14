Plea agreement reached for man accused of shooting 3 people, killing 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show an Evansville man has reached a plea agreement after three people were shot.

The records don’t show the terms of the agreement for Daniel Alvey, but he’s scheduled to be sentenced May 5.

Authorities originally thought Alvey was hired by Samuel Huggler to kill three people in December 2021.

All three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

The case against Huggler was dismissed last summer, and a mental evaluation was ordered for Alvey.

During Friday’s hearing, he was found competent to stand trial, but the change of plea was filed instead.

Daniel Alvey (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.