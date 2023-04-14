Birthday Club
Owensboro students learn about planes at STEM event

Owensboro Air Show officials invited various high schools for a STEM event on Thursday.
Owensboro Air Show officials invited various high schools for a STEM event on Thursday.
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Air Show officials invited various high schools for a STEM event on Thursday.

Students spoke with pilots, toured personal and military planes, as well as networked with aviation professionals. Emmitt Brock, an Apollo High School student, says his love for planes started with his family. Brock says he recently got his student pilot license, and meeting other pilots makes him happy.

“It’s pretty awesome because networking, networking with pilots is key, who you know,” said Brock. “Really getting to see all of these planes, it’s really exciting.”

Brock says he hopes to get his private pilot license before he graduates from high school. Organizers say the goal of the event was to connect students with pilots and learn about the career opportunities in aviation.

“We think it’s a big home run just to be able to connect them, and then let them get some practical work one-on-one time with some of the pilots maybe that have done something that’s in their interest field, just to see if that’s something that they want to explore more,” said Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro, Tim Ross.

The Owensboro Air Show is set for Sept. 16-17.

