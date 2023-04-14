Birthday Club
Owensboro leaders looking to address housing issues in annual action plan

Owensboro leaders looking to address housing issues in annual action plan
By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro community development leaders discussed their annual action plan on Thursday night.

City leaders say they are hoping to address housing issues and intersection improvements in the new plan.

This is the third year of a five-year plan to revitalize the city’s neighborhoods. Owensboro leaders plan to partner with Habitat for Humanity to bring more affordable housing to residents. They also plan to renovate neighborhoods by adding more public facilities.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton says the annual action plan ensures they are meeting the needs of the community.

“I think that it’s a solid plan and it’s gotten a lot of success,” Shelton said. “We’re actually waiting on our next round of funding for the next entitlement round, so we’ve got plenty of projects to fund. I think we’re doing a good job in the community.”

The Citizens Advisory Committee approved the annual action plan.

It will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 9.

