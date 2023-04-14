Birthday Club
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars

Eddie Howard and Donald Adams
Eddie Howard and Donald Adams
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says two people have been arrested after they were accused of rolling back odometers at a car dealership.

According to a release, OPD received information in February 2023 that Discount Motors was rolling back the odometers in vehicles before reselling them.

They say officers opened an investigation in reference to the compliant and determined owner, Eddie Howard, and salesman, Donald Adams, were involved in the fraud.

OPD says on April 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the business and seized $350,000 in cash, three guns, an excess of 100 Oxycodone pills, two vehicles and electronic devices used to carry out fraud.

According to a release, Howard and Adams were both arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

They are facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking in controlled substances
  • Tampering with motor vehicle
  • Prescription controlled substances not proper container
Eddie Howard
Eddie Howard
Donald Adams
Donald Adams

