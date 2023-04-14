Birthday Club
Oakland City University holds 7th Annual STEM Challenge event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Cash prizes and scholarships were awarded at the seventh Annual STEM Challenge at Oakland City University.

31 Southern Indiana High School teams competed in different challenges centered around teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Seven Indiana based companies administered the challenges, like creating paper airplanes and firing catapults.

The top three teams of each challenge was awarded with cash prizes ranging from $80 to $200.

Executive Director at Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce, Sarah Worstell, expressed how important the STEM challenges are to helping encourage students.

”I think industry connecting with our emerging talent,” says Worstell. “We are trying to retain talent here. It’s such an importance piece for our community and the stem challenges really is one of those ways to directly engage students with industry.”

A teamwork cash prize was awarded to a team that displayed the best communication skills and every participating student received a scholarship.

