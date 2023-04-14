Birthday Club
Memorial wrestling coach Larry Mattingly retiring after 36 years

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial head wrestling coach Larry Mattingly announced his retirement on Friday.

Mattingly has been with the program for 36 years.

He took over for Ralph Weinzapfel in 1987 and has led the Tigers ever since.

During Mattingly’s tenure, Memorial won five team sectional championships.

Matt Happe has been named the new head coach.

