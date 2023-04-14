Birthday Club
Man sentenced in connection to toddler’s fentanyl death

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show that Brandon Opperman was sentenced on Thursday.

He’s one of the six people who were charged after three-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of a fentanyl pill in October 2021 and died.

[PREVIOUS: Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal]

Police say two other children had to be given Narcan at the time.

Brandon’s jury trial that was set for May has been canceled.

We are working to learn more about the specifics of his sentence.

