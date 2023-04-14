Birthday Club
Man sentenced in connection to toddler overdose case
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the people charged in connection to the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Brandon Opperman was sentenced Thursday after a plea deal.

That means his jury trial set for next month has now been canceled.

The agreement includes a guilty plea of neglect and some drug possession charges.

Opperman received a sentencing of 2 years in Drug Abuse Probation Services.

In October of 2021, officials say Kamari Opperman got a hold of fentanyl pills and later died.

Brandon Opperman is one of six people charged in the investigation.

[Previous Story: 6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder]

Police say two other children had to be given Narcan at the time.

Kamari Opperman
Kamari Opperman(Source: Makaylee Opperman)

