Mail call for Honor Flight Veterans to close Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Saturday at noon is the deadline for mail call for Honor Flight veterans, so if you have any notes or letters you would like to veterans there are several locations you can drop them off at.

Honor flight officials say Old National Banks, Vanderburgh Libraries, and Mission Barbeques are all still accepting letters.

President of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Jerry Blake, says the seats are filled and the veterans are ready to go.

”We have a full flight, 86 veterans,” says Blake. “We got a few from the World War II area, but the rest of them are from Korea and Vietnam.”

Officials say there is also a need for escorts for veterans when they return on April 22.

So if you know any middle school-aged children who would like to help out a veteran, click here to sign up.

