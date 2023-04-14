Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Isolated Storms

On Alert: Saturday Night Storms
4/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated storms early as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the lower 80s. There is a level one (marginal risk) of severe thunderstorms...mainly Saturday night. Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms likely as low temps drop into the mid-50s.

Sunday, breezy and cooler with rain likely during the morning as high temps sink into the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for Saturday storms
14 First Alert 4/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/13 at 10pm
4/13 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/13 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.