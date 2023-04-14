EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated storms early as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the lower 80s. There is a level one (marginal risk) of severe thunderstorms...mainly Saturday night. Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms likely as low temps drop into the mid-50s.

Sunday, breezy and cooler with rain likely during the morning as high temps sink into the mid to upper 50s.

