Henderson kicks off 34th annual Tri-Fest event Friday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 34th annual Henderson Breakfast Lions Club Tri-Fest event has officially begun on Main Street downtown.

Officials say carnival rides and 76 food booths opened Friday at 11 a.m. with fireworks beginning later at 9 p.m.

”It’s just been a big part of our community for such a long time,” says Tri-Fest attendee Coleman Tarmill. “It pulls some traffic in from surrounding communities. I’m a big foodie guy, so I love to eat. What better place to come and have these delicious fried foods and kind of test your palate on the different types of options that are unique down here for the festival.”

On Saturday food booth and carnival rides open at 11 a.m. There will also be a pedal tractor pull at 2nd and Main. At noon, a magic show with the international brother hood of magicians Ring 56.

Bands will take the stage starting at 3 with GC Vincent, then Galactic Foghorn, and at 7 the Duke Boys.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.