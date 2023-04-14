Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hearing set to reconsider sentence for Illinois man convicted of murder

Brodey Murbarger arriving for 3rd day of his trial in October 2022
Brodey Murbarger arriving for 3rd day of his trial in October 2022
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Court records show Brodey Murbarger was in court Friday for a hearing.

They show a motion to reconsider was filed for his 50 year sentence, and now a new hearing is set for June 16.

Murbarger was convicted in October for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield, Illinois.

Officials say Nichols went missing in 2014, and was considered a missing person until her remains were found in 2018.

Megan Nichols.
Megan Nichols.(Evansville Police Department)

Murbarger was arrested in 2020.

Shortly before sentencing Murbarger requested a new trial. That motion was denied.

Brodey Murbarger.
Brodey Murbarger.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Western Kentucky Parkway resurfacing work to begin Monday in Muhlenberg Co.
Eddie Howard and Donald Adams
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Mail call for Honor Flight Veterans to close Saturday
Mail call for Honor Flight Veterans to close Saturday
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
Daniel Alvey
Plea agreement reached for man accused of shooting 3 people, killing 1