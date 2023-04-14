Hearing set to reconsider sentence for Illinois man convicted of murder
Apr. 14, 2023
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Court records show Brodey Murbarger was in court Friday for a hearing.
They show a motion to reconsider was filed for his 50 year sentence, and now a new hearing is set for June 16.
Murbarger was convicted in October for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield, Illinois.
Officials say Nichols went missing in 2014, and was considered a missing person until her remains were found in 2018.
Murbarger was arrested in 2020.
Shortly before sentencing Murbarger requested a new trial. That motion was denied.
