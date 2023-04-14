Birthday Club
Hancock County High School announces hiring of new boys basketball coach(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County High School announced Josh Roberts as its new head boys basketball coach on Friday.

According to a press release from the school athletic department, Roberts has coached at all levels with both the boys and girls programs over the last 23 years.

Roberts helped led the Hornets’ boys basketball team to the 11th District Championship back in 2014.

