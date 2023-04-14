Glasses on sale ahead of 2024 solar eclipse in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is preparing for totality in 2024.

Evansville city officials say their solar eclipse glasses are available.

[PREVIOUS: Planning ramping up in Gibson Co. & Evansville 1 year from total solar eclipse]

The eclipse will pass through this area on April 8, 2024, and people will need those glasses to stay safe while watching it.

Officials say people can buy the glasses at the solar eclipse planning office located at 20 NW Second St., Suite 410.

They will also be selling these glasses at community events throughout the summer.

Glasses are $2 each, and there’s a limit of 10 glasses per person.

