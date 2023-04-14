Birthday Club
Girl Scouts of SW Indiana present Women of Distinction Awards

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several local leaders were honored by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana on Friday.

It was part of the group’s annual Women of Distinction Awards.

They recognized two women and one company who work to advance women and girls in the community.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney says she’s honored to be a woman of distinction.

“It’s great to be acknowledged from an organization who’s all about empowering young women,” Barney said. “From little girls to executives. so I feel like I’m far into that curve but I’m thrilled I’ve been a Girl Scout a lot of my life.”

Kim Wren was named “Rising Star.” She’s a financial advisor at Baird Berger Wealth Management Team.

Toyota Indiana was honored with the Advancing Women Company Award.

