Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

4/14 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news, a fatal crash on U.S. 41 South has been reported.

Officials say one person is dead. Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

Right now parts of the roadway is closed.

We have the latest information coming into the newsroom.

We also have new information this morning about another crash in Vanderburgh County that left one person dead.

Deputies say it happened on Broadway Avenue late Thursday night.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies have released the body camera footage of a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

Officials saying that started as they tried to serve a warrant.

Officials in Posey County say they have arrested a man for dealing Fentanyl.

Deputies say it’s all related to a deadly overdose in February.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides more details in deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

4/14 Friday Sunrise Headlines
4/14 Friday Sunrise Headlines
VCSO: Fatal crash shuts down parts of U.S. Hwy 41
VCSO: Fatal crash shuts down parts of U.S. Hwy 41
VCSO: Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.
VCSO: Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.
A fatal crash has shut down southbound traffic on US 41 on the north side of Evansville.
VCSO: Fatal crash shuts down parts of U.S. Hwy 41