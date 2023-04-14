Birthday Club
Firefighters replace flag for veteran during medical run

Firefighters replace flag for veteran
Firefighters replace flag for veteran(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Princeton Area Firefighters took some time to show appreciation to a veteran.

They say a crew from station one was called out to a home to help a man who had fallen.

Firefighters helped him up, but they say he wasn’t hurt.

The man and the crew got to talking, and it turns out he is a veteran who did three tours in Vietnam.

The crew members say they noticed the man’s flag was in bad shape, so they replaced it for him.

It’s another example of our first responders’ commitment to the community.

