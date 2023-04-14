Birthday Club
A few strong storms possible Saturday

Low 80s on Saturday
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Friday as highs climbed into the mid to upper 70s.   Partly cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers possible and a low of 55.   Saturday will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.   A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but the main event will arrive late Saturday as a cold front crosses the region.   Severe storms are expected to our west along the Mississippi River, but should be weakening as they cross the Tri-State.  A few may produce heavy rainfall or gusty winds and hail as the move through.   Sunday will be much cooler with rain likely and a high of 61.   We’ll quickly warm up again next week as highs climb to near 80 by Wednesday.

