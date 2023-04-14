A few strong storms possible Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Friday as highs climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers possible and a low of 55. Saturday will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but the main event will arrive late Saturday as a cold front crosses the region. Severe storms are expected to our west along the Mississippi River, but should be weakening as they cross the Tri-State. A few may produce heavy rainfall or gusty winds and hail as the move through. Sunday will be much cooler with rain likely and a high of 61. We’ll quickly warm up again next week as highs climb to near 80 by Wednesday.

