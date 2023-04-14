EVSC New Tech robotics team crowned state champions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The New Tech Institute has brought home a robotics state championship.

Community members stopped by the high school on Thursday to congratulate the robotics team.

The state championship was held at Anderson University and consisted of two teams of three competing to complete tasks, such as placing cones and cubes in designated locations and balancing on a teeter-totter with two other robots.

10th-grade student Landon Fehrenbacher says this was his first year as lead engineer.

“We were very surprised, excited, and we are so stoked that we are going to Houston and we can’t wait to see all that because we’ve never gone to state before,” Fehrenbacher said. “And to come to state and win it is just amazing.”

The New Tech High School robotics team has earned the chance to attend the FIRST Robotics World Championship next week in Houston, Texas.

