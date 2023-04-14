Birthday Club
Evansville Rescue Mission partners with SIAR to bring furniture to community

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission partnered with Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors to donate furniture to people in need.

Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman say a conversation that began seven months ago with “What if?”, is now a full on collaboration. He says SIAR members that are either down sizing or moving away are often faced with having no where to put their furniture.

SIAR leaders say they are a real estate organization that provides services that promote effective and ethical business practices to their members. They say they were founded in 1914 and currently have over 1,000 members in an eleven-county region.

Gorman says this collaboration is a “Four Corners Initiative” where SIAR and Evansville Rescue Mission connect unwanted or unneeded furniture to those in need.

“Right now they (SIAR) were just taking it to landfills and just filling more dumps up and we wanted to be able to be an outlet for them to say, ‘hey this is nice and in good condition furniture’,” said Gorman. “We can use it at our thrift store and sell it to help fund the programs that we have.”

Bedroom furniture, dinging room tables, and night stands gathered by SIAR from tenants will now be used and sold by the Rescue Mission in an effort to help more people in the community.

The Evansville Rescue Mission will host an open house and ribbon cutting that’s open to the public on April 28 at 10 a.m.

The event will be hosted at their facility inside of Washington Square Mall off of Green River Road.

Click here for more information about Evansville Rescue Mission.

Click here to learn more about SIAR.

