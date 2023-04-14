VCSO: Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead following a crash near the intersection of Nurrenbern Road and Broadway Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries at around 8:50 p.m.

Deputies told 14 News on scene that one person was killed in the wreck.

Officials say part of Broadway Avenue is closed due to the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.