Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO: Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of Nurrenbern Road and Broadway Avenue on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead following a crash near the intersection of Nurrenbern Road and Broadway Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries at around 8:50 p.m.

Deputies told 14 News on scene that one person was killed in the wreck.

Officials say part of Broadway Avenue is closed due to the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Owensboro Air Show officials invited various high schools for a STEM event on Thursday.
Owensboro students learn about planes at STEM event
EVSC New Tech robotics team crowned state champions
EVSC New Tech robotics team crowned state champions
Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims
Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims
File video of Stefon Douglas from 2016
Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop