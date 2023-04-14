VCSO: Fatal crash shuts down parts of US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch confirms a crash has shut down traffic on US 41 in Evansville.

Traffic is shut down on US 41 between Baseline Road and Volkman Road.

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene tells our 14 News crew this crash is fatal.

Officials say two cars were involved in the crash. That happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the accident. We will update this story once we learn more.

