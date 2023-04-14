Birthday Club
Craig Snow elevated to Aces men’s basketball Associate head coach

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced that Craig Snow has been elevated to Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach for the Purple Aces.

“Craig has been extremely helpful to our program as we continue to strive to create a competitive product with our group,” Ragland exclaimed.  “His experience at this level has been instrumental to the growth of our players as well as our coaching staff.”

Snow completed his first season on staff at his alma mater.  He remains one of the top 10 scorers in program history, completing his career with 1,530 points.  A member of the 1998-99 Missouri Valley Conference Championship team, Snow led the Purple Aces in both scoring and rebounding in each of his final two seasons as a player.

An outstanding coaching career was highlighted by five seasons as the head coach at New Mexico Highlands as well as two tenures on the staff at New Mexico.

