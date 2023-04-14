City of Evansville to begin repaving several streets starting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say that multiple street will begin being repaved starting Monday.

According to Evansville Director of Communications, Noah Stubbs, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced that West Franklin Street, South Barker Avenue, Upper Mount Vernon Road, and South Kentucky Avenue will be repaved.

These road repairs are thanks to the latest round of Indiana Dept. of Transportation’s Community Crossings Matching Grants.

City officials say the city of Evansville has received over $493,000 in state matching grants.

Crews say there will be no parking allowed and lane restrictions on Third Street from Main Street to Mulberry Street for paving beginning Monday and last through Wednesday.

