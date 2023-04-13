Woman sentenced after convicted for arson in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says 34-year-old Sarah Mann pled guilty to multiple charges, including arson, attempted residential entry and criminal trespass.

Clowers says as part of her guilty plea, Mann admitted to damaging two buildings in Mount Vernon back in July 2022.

She also admitted to entering a home without permission around the same time.

Mann will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.

