Webster Co. Schools receive $480k grant to support APEX Learning Center

(KY3)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Schools officials announced Thursday that they will be receiving a $480,000 grant.

They say the grant is a 21st Century Learning Center Grant, and is for Webster County Middle School.

According to a social media post, the grant will support the WCMS APEX Learning Center over a five-year-period.

Officials say APEX provides before and after-school tutoring, academic enrichment, STEM activities and other learning opportunities for WCMS students.

