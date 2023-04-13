Birthday Club
WCSO: Warrant leads to 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges

Stacey Brown and Jan Shoulders
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says that happened Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Officials say deputies went to a home on U.S. 41A South in Dixon where they attempted to serve multiple felony arrest warrants.

They say those warrants were for Stacey Brown.

Deputies say they entered the home and arrested Brown. While looking for Brown in the home, deputies also found Jan Shoulders, who was also found to have multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies recovered scales, other drug paraphernalia, meth, marijuana and suboxone in the home.

Brown and Shoulders is facing the following charges:

Stacey Brown:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense > 2 grams of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Hindering Prosecution/Apprehension 2nd Degree

Jan Shoulders:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense > 2 grams of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Stacey Brown
Jan Shoulders
