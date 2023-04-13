Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson

Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-Fest kicks off another year in downtown Henderson, this Friday.

It’s an annual tradition hosted by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club.

The club’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Alex Wheeler, says it takes the lions a year and a half to prepare for the festival each year and there’s only six members.

Wheeler says they have high hopes for this 34th year.

“Our Tri-Fest is typically just used to donate money back to our community.” Wheeler said. “Our traditions that we’re excited for is our fireworks Friday night. We know there’s going to be weather every single year, it’s a tradition at this point. If it doesn’t rain on Saturday it’s not a real Tri-Fest weekend. We’re truly excited to have back some of our favorite musicians from new and old.”

He says this year there are 76 different food vendors, and for the first time ever, those vendor spots filled up weeks in advance.

[2023 Tri-Fest Munchie Map officially released]

You can start grabbing your favorites Friday when they open at 11 a.m.

Our 14 News Sunrise team caught up with Wheeler this morning for a live interview. You can watch that below.

Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson - Live Interview

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville

Latest News

Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect
DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect, asking for public’s help
Stacey Brown and Jan Shoulders
WCSO: Warrant leads to 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Webster Co. Schools receive $480k grant to support APEX Learning Center