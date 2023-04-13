HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-Fest kicks off another year in downtown Henderson, this Friday.

It’s an annual tradition hosted by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club.

The club’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Alex Wheeler, says it takes the lions a year and a half to prepare for the festival each year and there’s only six members.

Wheeler says they have high hopes for this 34th year.

“Our Tri-Fest is typically just used to donate money back to our community.” Wheeler said. “Our traditions that we’re excited for is our fireworks Friday night. We know there’s going to be weather every single year, it’s a tradition at this point. If it doesn’t rain on Saturday it’s not a real Tri-Fest weekend. We’re truly excited to have back some of our favorite musicians from new and old.”

He says this year there are 76 different food vendors, and for the first time ever, those vendor spots filled up weeks in advance.

[2023 Tri-Fest Munchie Map officially released]

You can start grabbing your favorites Friday when they open at 11 a.m.

Our 14 News Sunrise team caught up with Wheeler this morning for a live interview. You can watch that below.

Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson - Live Interview

