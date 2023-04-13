Birthday Club
4/13 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The man convicted in an August murder will now spend the next century in prison.

What Brandon Artis is saying after he was sentenced.

Vanderburgh County deputies are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday after a shoot-out ended with one person dead.

Deputies say it all started when they tried to serve a warrant.

Leaders from across Kentucky joined together in Louisville to remember the victims of Monday’s mass shooting.

What survivors of other mass shootings are now saying.

And there are growing concerns this morning as a large fire continues to burn in Richmond, Indiana.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

