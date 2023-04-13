Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny to Mostly Sunny

Alert Day: Saturday Night-Thunderstorms
4/12 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/12 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny during the morning then partly sunny and warm during the afternoon with high temps in the lower 80s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s. Some of the guidance wants to hold off on showers and thunderstorms until Saturday night.  There is a level one (marginal risk) of severe thunderstorms...mainly Saturday evening through Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert
More sunshine, storms to cap off the week
14 First Alert 4/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/12 at 10pm
4/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/12 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/12 14 First Alert Sunrise