Sunny to Mostly Sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny during the morning then partly sunny and warm during the afternoon with high temps in the lower 80s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s. Some of the guidance wants to hold off on showers and thunderstorms until Saturday night. There is a level one (marginal risk) of severe thunderstorms...mainly Saturday evening through Saturday night.

