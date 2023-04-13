Birthday Club
Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

