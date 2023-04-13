Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into several cars at Mt. Vernon gas station

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is facing charges after police say he tried to get inside several cars at a gas station in Mount Vernon on Tuesday night.

An affidavit shows Kenneth Poole tried to get into two different vans at Chuckles on East Fourth Street.

This happened just after 6:30 p.m.

The report states a woman called dispatch and said he was trying to get inside her van while her 7-year-old daughter was inside.

Officials say he also tried to get in another van with a child inside.

The affidavit states along with several charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, Poole is also facing a charge of attempted sexual battery.

