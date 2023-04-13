Birthday Club
Police: Armed man arrested after running from officers, trying to steal cars

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a suspect took off running when they tried to serve a warrant Thursday.

They say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.

Police say man, 39-year-old Adam Carter could be seen with a gun in his hand.

They say while he was running, he tried to steal two different cars that had people inside of them.

Officers were able to catch up with Carter and arrest him.

They say he’s charged with:

• Robbery 1st Degree (2 Counts)

• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)

• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

• Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

• Possession of Marijuana

Police say the arrest warrant was for the following charges:

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than or equal to 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

• Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

After serving search warrants, police say he was also charged with:

• Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 - $10,000 (Enhancement)

• Parole Violation Warrant (Enhancement)

• Failure to Appear (Enhancement)

They say Carter has a long criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

