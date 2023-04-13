Birthday Club
Opening weekend set for Rockport’s Holiday Drive-In

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Holiday Drive-In Theatre now has an opening date for this summer.

Officials with the popular drive-in movie theater say the 2023 season will start on Friday, May 5.

The theater is set to be open during the weekends all summer long.

Officials say they are putting together the list of movie showtimes.

That list will be released at a later date.

