Music expo happening this weekend in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you love music, Owensboro is the place to be.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is hosting the debut Owensboro Music Business Expo.

Officials say visitors can take part in daily works shops and networking opportunities with Grammy award winning music engineers and other successful industry professionals.

Organizers say the goal of this event is to bring opportunities to musicians in our area.

“It’s about really bringing a community of musicians into Owensboro. We’re such a wonderfully creative town. We have such talent, and not only in Ownesboro, but in our region for people that are coming in for this expo,” said Co-founder of the expo, Francine Marseille.

Marseille says it’s not too late to sign up for the expo.

You can purchase tickets at the door.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.