Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mesker Park Zoo: First humboldt penguin chick hatched

Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden
Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden(Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By WFIE Staff and Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced their first humboldt penguin hatching.

The chick hatched on April 2 to the proud parents of Adrian and Chirrida.

The zoo says they have daily checks with the chick to monitor its weight and growth while ensuring everything is progressing.

Both parents and the chick are located in a nest that is viewable from the visitor area, but the parents will keep the chick under close watch and in that nest box for the time being.

They say penguin chicks have to grow in their waterproof feathers and take swimming lessons from the keepers before they’re able to swim successfully. They say the process can take around three months.

As of right now, the zoo says the gender of their new penguin will be determined after a blood sample is sent off for sexing, so they say to stay tuned as they work to find out if it’s a boy or a girl.

Beyond that, they say once they know the gender, the zoo will host a naming fundraiser to support the Zoo and pick a permanent name for the chick.

Mesker Park says this is the only Penguin egg they have right now, but they’re excited for all of the keepers, animal team, community, and donors who helped bring this exhibit to life. They say they’ll have social media check-ins as the chick grows.

Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden
Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden(Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden)

You can watch our Penguin Cam here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville

Latest News

Dwyane Hackney
Man spotted with stolen motorcycle arrested in Kentucky
Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park
Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson