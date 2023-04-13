Man spotted with stolen motorcycle arrested in Kentucky

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers noticed the motorcycle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Bardstown.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they spotted the man at a Huck’s gas station in Beaver Dam.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney.

For officer safety, detectives asked Hackney if he had any weapons on him, to which he replied yes.

Officials say they found a handgun inside of Hackney’s backpack along with a large amount of drugs.

The sheriff’s office says they seized over 70 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Hackney was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

Receiving stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Drugs found in Dwayne Hackney's backpack (Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)

