Man spotted with stolen motorcycle arrested in Kentucky
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers noticed the motorcycle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Bardstown.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they spotted the man at a Huck’s gas station in Beaver Dam.
Detectives say they identified the suspect as 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney.
For officer safety, detectives asked Hackney if he had any weapons on him, to which he replied yes.
Officials say they found a handgun inside of Hackney’s backpack along with a large amount of drugs.
The sheriff’s office says they seized over 70 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
Hackney was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.
He is being charged with the following:
- Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of marijuana
