Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man spotted with stolen motorcycle arrested in Kentucky

Dwyane Hackney
Dwyane Hackney(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers noticed the motorcycle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Bardstown.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they spotted the man at a Huck’s gas station in Beaver Dam.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney.

For officer safety, detectives asked Hackney if he had any weapons on him, to which he replied yes.

Officials say they found a handgun inside of Hackney’s backpack along with a large amount of drugs.

The sheriff’s office says they seized over 70 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Hackney was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

  • Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Possession of marijuana
Drugs found in Dwayne Hackney's backpack
Drugs found in Dwayne Hackney's backpack(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville

Latest News

Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden
Mesker Park Zoo: First humboldt penguin chick hatched
Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
Tri-Fest returns Friday to Downtown Henderson
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park