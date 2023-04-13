Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff says his agency is leading a death investigation, along with the DEA, Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, EPD, EPD’s JTF, and Posey County Coroner’s Office.

They say it has to do with a suspect arrested last month.

As we reported, Isaiah Fellows was arrested on a gun charge and a marijuana dealing charge during a drug task force investigation, along with two other men.

He’s now charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. His bond is $500,000.

The Sheriff says this is in connection to the overdose death of Andrew Vibbert in February.

He had strong words during the news conference, warning people that law enforcement will come after them if they bring drugs into the community.

