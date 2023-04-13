LIVE: Forum underway for Evansville mayoral candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All four candidates for Evansville Mayor are speaking at a forum held by the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana.

It’s being held at 1 p.m. at Evansville Vanderburgh Central Library.

Watch here:

The winner of the Republican Primary, either Cheryl Musgrave or Natalie Rascher, will face Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in the November General Election.

The candidates are answering question from the League of Women Voters and attendees.

Mitch Carter is at the event. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

