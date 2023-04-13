Birthday Club
LIVE: Forum underway for Evansville mayoral candidates

Evansville Mayoral candidates
Evansville Mayoral candidates(WFIE)
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All four candidates for Evansville Mayor are speaking at a forum held by the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana.

It’s being held at 1 p.m. at Evansville Vanderburgh Central Library.

Watch here:

The winner of the Republican Primary, either Cheryl Musgrave or Natalie Rascher, will face Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in the November General Election.

[Previous: Evansville Mayoral Race: Two candidates unopposed in primaries focused on November]

[Previous: Evansville’s Republican mayoral candidates discuss platforms ahead of primary]

The candidates are answering question from the League of Women Voters and attendees.

Mitch Carter is at the event. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

