Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims

Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many local businesses will be lighting up blue and yellow on Monday.

The lights will be in honor of the five people who died and the eight people injured in the mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville earlier this week.

Officials say the one-night memorial lighting installation will be visible throughout downtown Evansville, and give viewers an opportunity to mourn and reflect.

The planned illumination includes Bally’s Evansville, CenterPoint Energy, Old National Bank, as well as over 100 trees along Main Street, the Old Court House and Old National Events Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at No. 6 Road and St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Scene clear after threat at U.S. Bank in Owensboro
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

File video of Stefon Douglas from 2016
Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop
Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims
Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims
Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop
Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop
When the Ruxer golf course closed down three years ago, members of the local disc golf...
Jasper to debut disc golf course