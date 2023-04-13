Downtown Evansville businesses to light up blue and yellow for Louisville shooting victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many local businesses will be lighting up blue and yellow on Monday.

The lights will be in honor of the five people who died and the eight people injured in the mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville earlier this week.

Officials say the one-night memorial lighting installation will be visible throughout downtown Evansville, and give viewers an opportunity to mourn and reflect.

The planned illumination includes Bally’s Evansville, CenterPoint Energy, Old National Bank, as well as over 100 trees along Main Street, the Old Court House and Old National Events Plaza.

