DCSO: Man facing multiple drug charges after served search warrant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has lead to a man’s arrest.

According to deputies, that happened Wednesday on Frederica Street in Owensboro.

Officials say during the search they found meth, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy English was arrested as a result.

DCSO says English is now in the Daviess County Detention Center on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say this was a part of a joint investigation with the Kentucky State Police.

