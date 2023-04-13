Birthday Club
DCSO: Man facing multiple drug charges after served search warrant

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has lead to a man’s arrest.

According to deputies, that happened Wednesday on Frederica Street in Owensboro.

Officials say during the search they found meth, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy English was arrested as a result.

DCSO says English is now in the Daviess County Detention Center on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say this was a part of a joint investigation with the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

