DCSO: Man facing multiple drug charges after served search warrant
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has lead to a man’s arrest.
According to deputies, that happened Wednesday on Frederica Street in Owensboro.
Officials say during the search they found meth, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy English was arrested as a result.
DCSO says English is now in the Daviess County Detention Center on multiple drug charges.
Deputies say this was a part of a joint investigation with the Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.